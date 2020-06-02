David Hogg Tries To Attack Trump By Saying His Grandfather Was ‘Part Of The Antifa Forces’ Who Fought In WWII

On Monday, Parkland taking pictures survivor and outspoken gun management activist David Hogg in contrast each police and Trump’s administration officers to fascists, principally saying throughout World War II his grandfather fought with “antifa” in opposition to related forces.

David Hogg Tweets Something REALLY Stupid

Hogg prompt that Trump was calling his grandfather and different World War II veterans “terrorists” when the President mentioned Antifa must be designated as a terrorist group.

“My grandpa was part of the Antifa forces in WWII sad Donald Trump has labeled him and his fellow vets as terrorists,” Hogg tweeted.

My grandpa was a part of the Antifa forces in WWII unhappy Donald Trump has labeled him and his fellow vets as terrorists. — Black Lives Matter (@davidhogg111) June 1, 2020

It didn’t take lengthy for Twitter to torch Hogg for making such an outlandish assertion.

For starters, precise Antifa vandalized the World War II memorial.

The memorial to your grandfather and different WWII vets was defaced by Antifa, you clown. https://t.co/bGI9eZtIva — Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) June 1, 2020

Twitter Takes Hogg Down Hard

The takes saved coming.

David Hogg’s grandfather would in all probability be attacked by Antifa at this time. https://t.co/A98NeDUQaw — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 1, 2020

Did the veterans in World War II spraypaint “ACAB” on the rocks on Omaha Beach? https://t.co/brdFKrY6Jr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 1, 2020

Pretty positive your WW2 veteran grandfather didn’t fly to Europe to loot TVs with the Allied forces https://t.co/vJyOgVmOAk — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 1, 2020

You do know Antifa is preventing the US Military, proper? So your grandfather was preventing — himself and his brothers in arms? This is a very dumb tweet. https://t.co/riHFpdTAkS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2020

The concept that what’s at this time antifa is a few long-heralded preventing power, relationship again to the times of Nazi Germany, and anxious now with preventing fascism, is painfully, painfully silly. https://t.co/QTug2ShmK4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2020

Didn’t understand Antifa had a draft, or swore allegiance to the Constitution, or was funded by taxpayers, or dropped atomic bombs. GTFO with this nonsense. https://t.co/iAFsxSgwyk — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 1, 2020

I do not declare to be a scholar of WWII, however I do not keep in mind any of the Allied forces swarming American cities and destroying black-owned companies. https://t.co/UPkjcvGcTh — China is mendacity (@jtLOL) June 1, 2020

And don’t neglect, David Hogg is meant to be a highly-educated Harvard boy!

A Harvard training simply is not what it was once. https://t.co/ZtE7RN2lGJ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 1, 2020

Make No Mistake: Antifa are Terrorists

Trump has claimed the far-left Antifa motion is liable for violent demonstrations throughout America, the place looting and mayhem continues to unfold. Every particular person and enterprise has turn out to be their goal.

In different phrases, they’re finishing up terrorism.

The protests are purported to be elevating consciousness about police brutality within the wake of the demise of George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police, however for a gaggle like Antifa, it has gave the impression to be a grand alternative to hijack this trigger for their very own socialist, anti-capitalist agenda.

It has additionally been a possibility for some left activists to say some actually silly issues that they may quickly remorse.

Ask David Hogg.