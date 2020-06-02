David Hogg Tries To Attack Trump By Saying His Grandfather Was ‘Part Of The Antifa Forces’ Who Fought In WWII

On Monday, Parkland taking pictures survivor and outspoken gun management activist David Hogg in contrast each police and Trump’s administration officers to fascists, principally saying throughout World War II his grandfather fought with “antifa” in opposition to related forces.

David Hogg Tweets Something REALLY Stupid

Hogg prompt that Trump was calling his grandfather and different World War II veterans “terrorists” when the President mentioned Antifa must be designated as a terrorist group.

“My grandpa was part of the Antifa forces in WWII sad Donald Trump has labeled him and his fellow vets as terrorists,” Hogg tweeted.

It didn’t take lengthy for Twitter to torch Hogg for making such an outlandish assertion.

For starters, precise Antifa vandalized the World War II memorial.

Twitter Takes Hogg Down Hard

The takes saved coming.

And don’t neglect, David Hogg is meant to be a highly-educated Harvard boy!

 

Make No Mistake: Antifa are Terrorists

Trump has claimed the far-left Antifa motion is liable for violent demonstrations throughout America, the place looting and mayhem continues to unfold. Every particular person and enterprise has turn out to be their goal.

In different phrases, they’re finishing up terrorism.

The protests are purported to be elevating consciousness about police brutality within the wake of the demise of George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police, however for a gaggle like Antifa, it has gave the impression to be a grand alternative to hijack this trigger for their very own socialist, anti-capitalist agenda.

It has additionally been a possibility for some left activists to say some actually silly issues that they may quickly remorse.

Ask David Hogg.



