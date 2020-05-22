David Hodgson recalls his role in Hull KR’s derby delight at Magic Weekend 2012 | Rugby League News





David Hodgson helped Hull KR to a memorable derby win at Magic Weekend in 2012

When it involves rugby league in town of Kingston upon Hull, there’s a clear dividing line between the loyalties of followers.

It is the East versus the West; the Robins versus the Black and Whites; Rovers versus FC.

Unless, after all, you occur to be David Hodgson. Because though he grew to become a derby hero for the Hull Kingston Rovers devoted at Magic Weekend in 2012 – which is being proven on Sky Sports on Saturday – and is now on the membership’s teaching employees, the previous winger admits he had a foot in each camps in his youth.

“I was a bit of both,” Hodgson informed Sky Sports. “My mates used to go to Hull KR and watch them, and my brother was an enormous Hull FC fan, so he used to take me to observe them down at the Boulevard – so I used to be break up between them.

“I was more a rugby fan. I used to enjoy watching Wigan play back in the day as well when they were one of the best teams and I was coming through as an amateur.”

A graduate of the junior set-up at novice facet Hull Boys Club, Hodgson initially needed to go outdoors of town to forge a profession in the skilled recreation, making his Super League bow with Halifax in 1999 after which becoming a member of a kind of boyhood favourites, Wigan Warriors, the next yr.

A Challenge Cup winner in 2002 and the membership’s prime try-scorer as they reached the Super League Grand Final, dropping to Bradford Bulls, the next yr, the Great Britain and England worldwide then went on to star for Salford and Huddersfield Giants.

But he ultimately accomplished the considerably circuitous journey again to Hull for the 2012 marketing campaign when he signed for Rovers, happening to attain 23 tries in 45 appearances over three seasons adopted by briefly popping out of retirement for them in 2017.

“As a Hull lad, it was always something where I wouldn’t have minded playing for one of my hometown teams,” Hodgson stated. “But once I was a child, the chance wasn’t there once I first completed at novice stage.

“It was in all probability at the time in my profession the place I assumed coming again was the suitable factor to do.

“I’d been on the other side of the country and it was still hard for family see the kids growing up and things like that.

David Hodgson received three Great Britain caps throughout his taking part in profession

“To come home and be more around my family was important so when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands.”

Hodgson made a nice begin to life at Craven Park, together with scoring a hat-trick in the 44-16 win at house to London Broncos after which working in 4 tries as Rovers stormed to a 70-12 over guests Castleford Tigers heading into Magic Weekend.

That yr’s Magic occasion at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium noticed a number of derby clashes happening, together with Rovers renewing hostilities with Hull FC simply over one month after taking place 36-6 away to their bitter rivals in one other Super League match which had been stage at 6-6 at half time.

The headline attraction on day one didn’t disappoint, and it was the boys from the west of town who held the benefit at the interval, main 18-12 due to transformed tries from Brett Seymour, Richard Horne and Willie Manu.

Tony Martin’s attempt helped push Hull FC right into a seemingly-commanding place

Hodgson lower the deficit to 2 factors with an unconverted rating after the break, however Hull FC pressed additional forward due to Tony Martin and Jordan Turner, plus two extra conversions from Danny Tickle.

Sam Latus once more dragged Rovers again into the competition although after which the stage was set for a nail-biting end when Michael Dobson crossed to drag them inside two factors once more, regardless of Hull’s insistence Rhys Lovegrove’s move in the build-up was ahead.

Even so, Rovers needed to rating from a scrum barely 10 metres from their very own line on the ultimate play of the sport in the event that they had been going to win it.

After going up the suitable facet, the ball was labored to the left wing with some deft dealing with from full-back Shannon McDonnell and centre Kris Welham setting Hodgson away down the touchline.

Once he obtained the ball, the broad man did the remaining, blasting by the defence and protecting practically 70 metres to dot down the successful rating simply because the hooter sounded.

“Most teams have a set where they get to a certain point on the pitch to spread it and see if it will come off, but the message came down from [Rovers coaches] Craig Sandercock and Chris Chester to just play and see what happens,” Hodgson recalled.

“It was the final minute of the sport and we simply obtained to some extent, shifted the ball and there have been some nice arms from some key gamers inside earlier than I obtained the ball.

“It’s always the person who scored that day who gets a lot of the credit, but Shannon McDonnell and Kris Welham had some great passing skills to get the ball to me in the first place.”

David Hodgson is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring the successful attempt

It sparked wild celebrations among the many travelling Rovers followers and stays a memorable second for each them and the person who now serves as assistant to present head coach Tony Smith.

“They were always great games when you went on the road to play, especially the derbies,” Hodgson stated.

“When Magic Weekend was mostly derbies, it seemed to bring a bit more to the occasion and they were special games for a lot of teams which went to the Magic Weekend back then.

“It was simply a kind of unreal conditions and with it being a derby, it simply made it all of the extra particular a attempt.”

Saturday’s basic Magic Weekend schedule

