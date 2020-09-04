David Graeber, author and activist known for popularizing the phrase ‘We are the 99%,’ dies

Graeber was a teacher of sociology at the London School of Economics, known for his sharp reviews of industrialism and administration along with his anarchist views

In his book “Bullshit Jobs: A Theory,” motivated by an essay in 2013 that went viral, Graeber argued that large swaths of society were operating in useless tasks that eventually lead to destructive mental effects. His book “Debt: The First 5,000 Years” concentrated on the history of how individuals have actually utilized credit systems to purchase and offer products.

“David was a hugely influential anthropologist, political activist and public intellectual,” Laura Bear, head of the sociology department at the London School of Economics, stated in a declaration to CNN.

“He will be greatly missed as a friend and colleague in our department. Our community of staff and students will not be the same now he is gone, but we know his brilliant work will be read by generations to come.”

Graeber’s partner Nika Dubrovsky composed of his death in a post on Twitter. “Yesterday the best person in a world, my husband and my friend . @davidgraeber died in a hospital in Venice,” she composed. The press workplace of the health center informed CNN that Graeber remained in Venice on Wednesday and that his household called an ambulance after he wasn’t feeling well. His cause of death has actually not yet been …

