David Ginola has been ditched by the French version of Britain’s Got Talent because of his extravagant demands – including staying at the blissful luxury Hotel Le Bristol.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, 53, was dropped as the presenter of La France a un Incroyable Talent amid the country’s economic downturn.

He had become ‘unaffordable’, an unnamed executive of M6 channel, which broadcasts the talent competition, told Le Parisien.

They said: ‘The financial aspect weighed heavily. Given the economic context he had become unaffordable.’

The former Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, 53, has been dropped as the presenter of La France a un Incroyable Talent after four years

He had become ‘unaffordable’, an unnamed executive of M6 channel, which broadcasts the talent competition, told Le Parisien. Pictured, Ginola insisted on staying at Hotel Le Bristol

Last month the Bank of France said the country’s economy would shrink by about 10 percent in 2010 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginola pictured playing for Tottenham Hotspurs in 1999

The former French international was one of the channel’s highest paid presenters and traveled with a team of five assistants.

Ginola, who did on the show since 2016, demanded to stay at Hotel Le Bristol, Paris’s most luxurious, which boasts rooms costing up to €24,000-a-night.

Meanwhile the economy is showing signs of a ‘progressive’ recovery from the third quarter this year after having a slump in output of 15 per cent in the three months to June.

The country was locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus on March 16.

There have been at the very least 166,000 cases of Covid-19 and 29,875 deaths due to the condition were recorded in France during the world wide pandemic up to now.

If the country is faced with an additional wave, that could see the number of cases and deaths rises significantly again, the economy could plunge right into a 16 per cent downturn in 2010, the nation’s bank previously said.

Ginola, who has worked on the show since 2016, demanded to stay at Hotel Le Bristol, Paris’s most luxurious, which boasts rooms costing up to €24,000-a-night. Pictured, a balcony at the hotel shows views over central Paris

Ginola was one of the more highly-regarded players in Europe in the early-1990s after captaining PSG to the title and being given player of the year honors in France. Pictured on This Morning in 2018

Hotel Le Bristol boasts manicured lawns, pristine gardens and a rooftop swimming pool

Ginola is not the sole former footballer with such standards for luxury. In 2013 David Beckham stayed in the £15,000-a-night luxurious Imperial Suite at Le Bristol hotel, on the Faubourg Saint Honoré in the middle of town.

The stunning 3,475 sq ft suite is the greatest at the hotel and will house up to a dozen.

Ginola was one of the more highly-regarded players in Europe in the early-1990s after captaining PSG to the title and being given player of the season honors in France.