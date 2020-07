David Foster’s daughters reveal their only issue with his wife Katharine McPhee

In an interview with People magazine, it had been revealed that Foster’s daughters’ big problem with the “American Idol” alum is her beauty.

“Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she’s,” Erin teased. “Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I’m like, ‘Do not get in a bikini.’ My husband’s always like, ‘Kat, get in the pool!’ And I’m like, ‘Simon…'”

However, it is not just Erin’s husband, Simon Tikhman, that is attracted to McPhee, as Sara unmasked that all of their husbands “hang on the side ogling her.”

“Even my 2-year-old son [Otto],” Jordan jokingly added.

Otherwise, the women say, the former “Smash” star has been a great addition to their lives, even when it comes to age difference between her and David.

“Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way,” Erin explained. “Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat’s like, ‘No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.'”

She added: “She’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable.”

Similarly, Jordan noted that David was with women his own age “forever,” which has triggered several splits.

“Age-appropriate hasn’t worked in the past,” said Jordan. “So I think this is fine.”

David also said that he is not worried about the age big difference because that he and McPhee have so much opting for them, inspite of the “haters” who “are always going to be haters.”

“But, the way I’ve resolved it, there’s 10 things that can bring a marriage down. There’s infidelity, there’s geography, there’s finances, there’s kids …” explained the megahit producer. “There’s so many things that can bring a marriage down. Only one of the 10 is an age difference. So if we feel like we have the other nine right, that we’re really solid on the other nine, the one is not going to break us up.”

He also offered his wife praise for coming into his family and getting along with all his grown kiddos.

“I think she navigates it really, really well. And so do they,” David gushed. “Because they could be horrible. It sure makes it easier for me that they get along. It’s not a fleeting thing, either. It’s been a few years.”

Amy also noted that the age big difference isn’t apparent in the connection, noting that David and McPhee stayed with her after she had a mastectomy.

“Kat is not a trophy wife — she has a lot to say, she’s interesting, she has a fantastic career and she’s nobody’s trophy,” Amy explained. “You don’t even think about the age difference when they’re together because they both are emotionally the same age, which is either 36 or 70, I don’t know. Sometimes my dad is super young and sometimes Kat is super old.”

Now, Erin said that she and her sisters are only glad to see their father happy.

“We’ve been through a lot with each other, and we’ve arrived at a place in our lives where we’re all happily in our own relationships. We want our dad to be happy in his relationship,” she said. “We are not dating our dad so we are not competitive with the woman who comes into his life. We want him to be happy, and it doesn’t matter if she’s our age or if she’s his age because we just want him to be with a good person.”

Erin continued: “And the truth is, ironically, it’s much easier for us to get along with someone who’s our age because she’s similar to us. She’s someone who we would be friends with.”

Sara also noted that McPhee “pushes [David] to be a better person.”