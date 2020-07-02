David Foster Gets Cryptic, Says He’ll ‘Never Disclose’ Reason Behind His Split From Yolanda Hadid!

It sure sounds like David Foster is able to take this 1 with him to the grave…

The 16-time Grammy-winning music producer is getting candid about his wide-ranging life experiences for the net Netflix documentary David Foster: Off The Record. And while that he touches on a lot of notable, newsworthy problems, one particular thing about him and ex-wife Yolanda Hadid really caught our attention!

Most notable is Foster’s insistence he not delve into what went down between him and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star prior to their split up in May 2017 after five years of marriage. He does concede one point — saying that he did not leave Hadid because of the effects of her chronic Lyme disease — but beyond that he’s as cryptic as could be:

“How can I leave a sick woman? The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left. It was for a different reason — which I will never disclose — that had nothing to do with her being sick.”

Whoa! That’s certainly an eye-opener! What could that he mean there, Perezcious readers??

Of course, there is no shortage of rumors flying around when Foster and Hadid split in the past. Both have moved on since; Foster remarried in 2019 to actress and singer Katharine McPhee, who’s 34 years younger than him.

This the main documentary is kind of interesting, at least, because Foster sounds bitter about his entire connection to RHOBH! At still another point in his candid convo, the music mogul claims that he only ever agreed to be on the show to placate Hadid, noting that he “didn’t want to be the guy to say no” once the opportunity came up. Maybe there’s some ready-made resentment built in there, ya know?!

In fact, in the Netflix film, that he actually blasts the fact that fans come up to him in public places not for his Grammy-winning music work, but for his connection to Bravo‘s reality hit:

“What I want to say is, ‘Hey, I’ve got 16 f**king Grammys, I’ve sold half a billion records. F**k that show.’”

Ha! Sorry, man!

What do U model of Foster’s cryptic conversation here, Perezcious readers?? What is he holding back in terms of that split up with Hadid is concerned?! Do U buy his Lyme disease denial?? Or can it be all a bluff, and the real story is less dramatic than he’s rendering it out to be?!

