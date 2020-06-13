David Eason Arrested Following Alleged Assault & Jenelle Evans Says It’s Time To ‘Move On’

The good and the bad in Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s relationship carry on!

On Friday, Eason was arrested in North Carolina for an so-called assault with a lethal weapon and communicative threats following an altercation with two of his wife’s friends.

Related: Jenelle Shakes Off Body Shamers — Literally, In New Bikini Twerking Video!

The 31-year-old was booked at the Columbus County Detention Center in Whiteville, NC on Friday, In Touch reports. He was released on an unsecured bond and it has a court date set for July 6.

Celebernation reported on Saturday that mom of three invited two of her male friends to her house to gather her belongings when Eason allegedly struck one of the men with a pistol in a fight for his truck keys.

The former MTV star told the outlet she and her husband had called it quits following the incident:

“I’m shaking and saddened by this, it’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere.”

Along with a link to the story, Evans shared (below) on her behalf Facebook page:

“I just want to allow the public, tabloids, and my fans understand that IM OKAY, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE YOUNGSTERS! I’m likely to take a day or two out to myself to assemble my thoughts and concentrate on what’s going on and so i won’t be on social media marketing much. I enjoy you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and a lot better than ever soon! 💖💖💖”

The former Teen Mom OG star may be the mother to 10-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason. David can be the father of 12-year-old daughter Maryssa from the previous relationship.

As you’ll recall, the past year has been filled with drama for the on-again off-again couple. In April 2019, Eason killed their dog Nugget — though he didn’t admit it at the time — which was followed by their children being briefly taken off their custody. Jenelle later announced her separation from David and filed a restraining order against her husband, though they reconciled again in early 2020.

Do U think they’ll stay separated for good now, y’all?? There have been so many splits at this point! Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]