The business’s policy prohibits accounts that “promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people” on the basis of individual qualities. Duke, who was the leader of a KKK spin-off from 1974 to 1978, has been regularly condemned for bigotry, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia.

It was uncertain what particular action called for Duke’s suspension, however a Twitter representative informed CNN that the choice was “in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”

Twitter TWTR revealed previously today that it would obstruct particular URLs and links which contained despiteful material, and specified that “accounts dedicated to sharing content which we block” might be suspended.

For some, nevertheless, the choice to restriction Duke– who had more than 53,000 fans– was insufficient, too late. Legal advocacy company Southern Poverty Law Center, which concentrates on lawsuits versus white supremacist groups, called Twitter’s actions as “a step in the right direction,” while likewise chastising the relocation as “long overdue.”