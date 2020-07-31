The business’s policy prohibits accounts that “promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people” on the basis of individual qualities. Duke, who was the leader of a KKK spin-off from 1974 to 1978, has been regularly condemned for bigotry, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia.
It was uncertain what particular action called for Duke’s suspension, however a Twitter representative informed CNN that the choice was “in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”
For some, nevertheless, the choice to restriction Duke– who had more than 53,000 fans– was insufficient, too late. Legal advocacy company Southern Poverty Law Center, which concentrates on lawsuits versus white supremacist groups, called Twitter’s actions as “a step in the right direction,” while likewise chastising the relocation as “long overdue.”
“Twitter, and other social media companies and message boards, still have a lot of work to do to clean up their platforms and stop the spread of hateful ideologies and propaganda,” the not-for-profit stated in a declaration.
— CNN Business’ Oliver Darcy added to this report