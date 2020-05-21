David Dewhurst, former Texas lieutenant governor, ‘not interested’ in filing charges against live-in girlfriend accused of beating him, statement says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Former lieutenant governor David Dewhurst mentioned he is “not interested” in filing charges against his live-in girlfriend after she allegedly beat him.

The 74-year-old was handled for damaged ribs.

Leslie Caron, 40, is charged with harm to the aged, a felony. She’s presently being held in the Harris County Jail.

In a statement launched by a spokesperson for Dewhurst, the former politician mentioned, “I’m not interested in filing any charges against Leslie. She’s a remarkable woman with many fine attributes. I wish her all the best in life.”

Law enforcement sources instructed ABC13 Wednesday the abuse occurred over a number of days.

According to courtroom data, on May 13, Caron was reportedly upset with Dewhurst for not calling a enterprise associate.

Then, 4 days later, data state she threw a pot at him and struck him in the elbow. She is accused of additional assaulting him by scratching and biting him.

On May 19, data state Dewhurst had a ache in his chest and went to a neighborhood physician’s workplace. X-rays confirmed he had two fractured ribs.

Caron denied assaulting him, in line with courtroom data, and mentioned he was injured after shifting issues at his warehouse, however she couldn’t say how he fractured his ribs. Caron allegedly instructed an officer that she was assaulted by Dewhurst and confirmed the officer a small bruise on her arm and claimed Dewhurst had strangled her.

She confirmed the officer a photograph of redness on her neck. Court data mentioned the officer discovered that the redness was not in keeping with being strangled.

Dewhurst instructed ABC13 on Wednesday he was doing okay, however didn’t want to remark additional at the moment.

The Houston-born Dewhurst served elected workplace from 2003 to 2015 because the No. 2 state official in Texas.

He was re-elected as lieutenant governor twice, however did not retain his place when he misplaced the GOP major to Dan Patrick.

He additionally did not win the GOP major in 2012 for the U.S. Senate seat that finally went to Ted Cruz.

Ironically, Dewhurst would later throw his help behind Cruz for president in 2016.

He told the Texas Tribune at the time he wished to ensure “a good conservative was in the White House” and wished to again his fellow Texans.

