David de Gea’s Manchester United nightmare continues as Chelsea claim FA Cup final place | Football News







David de Gea’s howler gave Chelsea a second objective

It is only monthly since the furious Roy Keane mentioned he was “sick to death” of David de Gea live on Sky Sports following he granted Steven Bergwijn’s shot in order to squirm to the net on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One wonders just what he must make of the goalkeeper’s latest displaying.

De Gea with the spotlight once more. On Sunday evening in Wembley, having been at fault, to some degree, for every single of the 3 Chelsea objectives that anchored their place in the FA Cup final at Manchester United’s cost.

The second is the worst in the three, the tame, long range shot through Mason Mount which in some way escaped their grasp. But De Gea will not appreciate watching the mediocre back possibly. For the very first, he was fooled by Olivier Giroud’s film, the basketball spinning on the line following he still did not get good enough behind it. For the third, having been punished with regard to leaving a spot at their near write-up.

That third objective, which got a touch away from Harry Maguire on its way within, capped an additional error-strewn overall performance from De Gea. And while there have been some sharpened saves from charlie at additional moments, it is not easy to escape the impression that the 29-year-old’s poor type now seems more like the decline.

These problems were not actually his very first since the 1 at Spurs that therefore angered Keane. In among, during United’s win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford, this individual allowed Junior Stanislas to achieve the Cherries charge from a chance which originated from only a few meters inside the byline.

De Gea got horrible occasions before the season’s suspension also, of course. There was the used clearance of which ricocheted to the net away from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Everton. Before of which, there was typically the Ismaila Sarr shot of which bounced via his palms against Watford.

The opinion is that he’s not recently been himself for 2 years – dating back to his poor performances for Spain at the 2018 World Cup – and the statistics certainly back that up. Since the start of last season, there have been seven errors leading directly to goals in the Premier League alone. Only Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka has made more.

“He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he’s not the same and he hasn’t been the same for some time,” said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to shrug off criticism of De Gea’s performances in the past. He said he still regards him as “the best goalkeeper in the world” in the wake of his error at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But even he could not hide his disappointment on Sunday night. “Everyone has to perform,” he said. “David knows he should have saved the second goal.”

Willian and Nemanja Matic vie for possession at Wembley

Worryingly for De Gea, his decline is gathering pace at a time when Manchester United have a genuine alternative at their disposal. Dean Henderson has conceded just 29 goals 34 Premier League games on loan at Sheffield United this season, keeping 13 clean sheets and only making one error leading to an opposition goal compared to De Gea’s four.

The 23-year–old is due in order to return to Old Trafford next season, and it certainly seems as though the fans are ready to give him a chance at De Gea’s expense. In a Sky Sports poll conducted on Sunday, 65 per cent of participants chose Henderson as their preferred No 1 for next season.

It’s Solskjaer’s opinion that matters most, of course. But the evidence is becoming impossible for him to ignore. Neville implored De Gea to get “back to basics” when he addressed his weak performances last month. On the evidence of Sunday evening at Wembley, however, a return to his best is further away than ever.

Lampard wins the tactical battle

Mason Mount celebrates after scoring the second goal

It was not just De Gea’s mistakes that allowed Chelsea to take their place in the final, of course. The Blues were deserved winners at Wembley and Frank Lampard deserves credit with regard to getting his gameplan right.

United were in better form than Chelsea coming into the game. But Lampard sent his side out to attack and be aggressive and that’s exactly what they did. Their pressing was well coordinated and United were stifled as a result, struggling to play out from the back or even get out of their own half for much of the first period.

Lampard’s switch to three on the back made Chelsea more solid defensively, but it also allowed wing–backs Marcos Alonso and Reiss James to push forward and stretch United, providing plenty of threat from the wide positions but also creating space in the middle of the pitch for Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Bruno Fernandes did have his moments in central areas, his penetrative passing causing Chelsea problems at times, but by the end he was as frustrated as anyone else in a red shirt.

For Chelsea, the performance is all the more impressive when you consider that it is only a week since their capitulation at Bramall Lane, where it seemed their Champions League hopes might be in jeopardy.

Lampard has coaxed a response from them since then. On this evidence, they might just finish the time of year with a trophy as well as a top-4 surface finish.