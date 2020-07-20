David de Gea undone by technical flaws, says Mark Bosnich | Football News



















Mark Bosnich says there are a few technical flaws in David de Gea’s game following the Manchester United goalkeeper made a crucial error in their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

David de Gea has technical flaws in his goalkeeping and his form has been beset by a “consistency of errors”, based on Mark Bosnich.

The 29-year-old made a calamitous mistake when he parried Mason Mount’s shot to the net throughout Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his under-fire goalkeeper but Bosnich reckons it’ll be a huge call as to whether to install back-up Sergio Romero instead for the rest of the season.

“I spoke some weeks ago after that error against Tottenham and I spoke about it from a technical point of view how he seems to be pushing all his balance going forward with his feet,” former United goalkeeper Bosnich said.

“Especially for the second goal, you virtually saw that again – that’s why that he dived backwards.

“Either he is moving just before they shoot, or even more likely that his balance is a small bit too lopsided.

“Once you start diving backwards as a goalkeeper, you might be in big trouble.

Bosnich says there were a consistent quantity of errors in De Gea's game within the last eight to 12 months

“He’s been fantastic for Manchester United over a long period, there’s no doubt about that.

“But in these last eight to 12 months there have been a consistency of errors from him that people have not seen before.

“Ole’s got to seriously weigh up does he bring in Romero for these final two games. That’s a huge decision he’s got to make.”

Bosnich believes the main element will be what De Gea’s frame of mind is similar to ahead of an essential week in United’s fight for Champions League qualification.

The debate will carry on about whether Dean Henderson could challenge De Gea for the main spot at Old Trafford

Defeat against Chelsea dented United’s prospects of winning a trophy in 2010, with only the Europa League remaining, and ended their 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions in the process.

Creeping inconsistencies in De Gea’s game will be a cause of concern although as they products up for an important Premier League game, along with implications in both comes to an end of the stand, against West Ham upon Wednesday.

“It’s so important for the club to get into the Champions League,” Bosnich said.

“A whole lot will depend on their mood plus the way [De Gea] is around the courses ground over the following couple of days since they can unwell afford even more mistakes that way going into these types of last two video games.

“It’s very difficult to, the only way to get over it is to have another game as soon as you possibly can and to play really well and to go a game mistake free.”