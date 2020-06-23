David de Gea still best goalkeeper in the world, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Football News





David de Gea made a expensive mistake in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham, however has been backed by his Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still the best in the world, in accordance with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

De Gea got here in for some fierce criticism from Roy Keane for his efficiency in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday, with the former Red Devils captain saying he was “sick to death” of the “overrated Manchester United goalkeeper”.

Gary Neville has spoken of how De Gea’s kind is “more than a blip”, as momentum grows for Dean Henderson – who’s on mortgage at Sheffield United however can not play towards his dad or mum membership on Wednesday night time – to develop into the new No 1 at Old Trafford.

Solksjaer, nonetheless, has no doubts that De Gea will recapture his kind and doesn’t really feel every other goalkeeper in the world is on his degree.

“David is the best goalkeeper in the world,” his manager stated.

“He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we’ve gone on a run not conceding goals.

“The Everton one is a freak one, perhaps. This one, he can not reserve it.

“He makes nice saves, he wins video games for us and I still suppose he is the best goalkeeper in the world.

“David’s working really hard. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again. He’s been consistently working hard in training and I’m very pleased with his work.”

