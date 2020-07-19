David de Gea blunders as Chelsea beats Man Utd to reach the FA Cup final

The Spanish international, drafted in to the United team rather than Sergio Romero, who has played previous rounds of the cup, endured a nightmare evening in the semifinal. His first mistake came in the 11th minute of first half injury time as that he allowed Oliver Giroud’s flick to beat him at his near post to put Chelsea 1-0 ahead.

Worse was to follow very nearly immediately at the start of the second as the exemplary Mason Mount burst forward and shot from long range, seeing his effort squirm under de Gea’s body and into the goal.

De Gea made a fantastic save to deny Giroud his 2nd before Marcos Alonso’s cross was deflected past him by Harry Maguire, again beaten at his near post, in the 74th minute.

United, who came into the semifinal off the right back of a 19-match unbeaten run, scored a late consolation as Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after having a clumsy Callum Hudson-Odoi challenge on Anthony Martial.

But they could have little complaints about the result with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea enjoying the better of play from the start with Reece James forcing de Gea into an early on save before Alonso wasted a gilt-edged chance. A horrendous collision between Maguire and fellow defender Eric Bailly led to a big delay in action, with the Ivory Coast defender eventually stretchered off with a head injury. The incident may well have unsettled United, but de Gea might have expected to have done better with the opener from Giroud, his 16th FA Cup goal in seven years of English football for previous club Arsenal and Chelsea and now in to his fifth final. “Well I said to my boys in the dressing room I would love to win another one, it would be my fifth one,” Giroud told BBC Sport. “It’s another final, another big game against Arsenal; so it’s special personally for me, but we put it to the side and we are very happy with the team performance today.” De Gea’s calamitous error for the second from Mount knocked the stuffing out of United with manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer turning to substitutes Paul Pogba and teenage revelation Mason Greenwood to little effect. Instead, the third came as Maguire stretched to prevent Alonso’s cross reaching Antonio Rudiger, the ball going into the net at speed off de Gea’s knee. Lampard is currently looking forward to his side giving him his first silverware as manager in the final at Wembley on August 1. “I hope so because we want to win things, and at the start of the season we wanted to be up there challenging for the top four. “A lot of people were tipping against us, but quietly I was always hoping,” he added. Tottenham sinks Leicester Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur dealt Leicester City’s Champions League aspirations a huge blow as two goals from Harry Kane helped Jose Mourinho’s men to a 3-0 home win. An own goal from James Justin from a strike by Son Heung-min gave Tottenham an early on lead before England striker Kane struck twice before half time with fine goals after slick counter attacks. There was no further scoring in the second half, leaving Leicester still in fourth, but level on points with Manchester United, which has a game in hand before the teams face one another in the final game of the season. Chelsea in third will even have a double cause for celebration as the pressure is relieved after having a shock defeat to Sheffield United left doubts over qualifying in the top four spots. Tottenham, much improved with an individual defeat since the restart, has moved into sixth spot in the challenge for a Europa League spot. At the other end of the table, Bournemouth’s survival hopes were compromised by way of a 2-0 home defeat to south coast neighbor Southampton. It left the Cherries facing the drop, three points adrift of Watford in 17th, which made the shock decision to sack manager Nigel Pearson on Sunday, the news confirmed by a club statement, with Hayden Mullins overtaking as interim coach for the final two games.

