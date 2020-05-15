David Crosby, sperm donor, responds to death of Melissa Etheridge’s son

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge stated in a tweeted assertion. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

Crosby helped Etheridge and Cypher, who break up in 2000, conceive Beckett and their daughter Bailey, 23, by way of sperm donation and synthetic insemination.

In a since deleted tweet a Twitter consumer wrote that Crosby was only a donor and, “Like most donors, he played no other part.”