David Crosby says it’s ‘not true’ that he was just ‘a donor’

David Crosby, the organic father of Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher, has spoken out concerning the 21-year-old’s opioid overdose demise.

After retweeting a narrative with the unhappy information, Crosby replied to a commenter who “respectfully” posted that Crosby was merely a “donor” for Etheridge and her former companion Julie Cypher. The ladies, who cut up in 2000, didn’t have a son “‘with’ [Crosby]. He was Melissa and Julie’s baby. They raised him. Like most donors, he performed no different half.”

The iconic singer, who was founding member of each the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, replied, “Not true.”

When one other particular person commented that they know that Crosby “just lost a son” they usually’re sorry for his “rough year,” Crosby — who can also be organic father of the previous couple’s 23-year-old daughter Bailey — replied “Maybe it’s a test.”

He additionally remarked on an ongoing dispute with former band members Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young in relation to his loss, saying he doubts any of them will attain out to him about Beckett’s demise “but … you never know.”

Etheridge introduced Beckett’s demise on Wednesday, saying, “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

When Etheridge and Cypher had their household throughout their decade collectively — Cypher was pregnant twice through synthetic insemination — there was a lot hypothesis over who the organic father was. The disclosure that it was the rock legend got here in a canopy story for Rolling Stone in 2000. (Etheridge has since stated that her former good friend Brad Pitt was additionally thought of.)

Etheridge, who additionally has 13-year-old twins with ex-Tammy Lynn Michaels, additionally shared in her assertion about Beckett’s demise that they “struggle with what else we could have done to save him,” however “in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

