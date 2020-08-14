David City woman to be deported for using someone else’s name to get U.S. passport | Crime and Courts

A 59- year-old David City woman will be deported to Nicaragua for making incorrect declarations in an application for a U.S. passport and for deceitful usage of a Social Security number.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Rose Marie Tatum Terry to time servedWednesday She had actually served 15 months in custody.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly stated on May 14, 2016, Terry represented herself as a private with the initials, J.D., and used for apassport The application included the real J.D.’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number.

The real J.D. did not provide Terry approval to utilize her details.

Terry had actually wrongly submitted the passport application in order to get a U.S. passport and got a passport based upon the incorrect details.

On March 7, 2018, Terry represented herself as J.D., appeared at the Social Security Administration workplace in Norfolk and used for Supplemental Security Financial Benefits using J.D.’s name and Social Security number to get advantages for which she was not entitled.

The case was examined by the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General.

