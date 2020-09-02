David Byrne apologizes for donning blackface in 1984 video

In the clip for the rock band’s show movie 1984 “Stop Making Sense,” the star is revealed interviewing himself, while donning black and brown face to impersonate a number of non-White individuals.

The 68-year-old artist required to social networks on Tuesday to reveal his remorse after the vintage clip resurfaced online.

“To watch myself in the various characters, including black and brownface, I acknowledge it was a major mistake in judgment that showed a lack of real understanding,” he composed in series of posts shared on his Twitter page.

“It’s like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else — you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were.”

Byrne specified that he was “grateful” that the bothersome sketch had actually been highlighted by a reporter. “We have huge blind spots about ourselves — well, I certainly do,” he stated. “I’d like to think I am beyond making mistakes like this, but clearly at the time I was not.” The singer-songwriter continued: “Like I say at the end of our Broadway show American Utopia ‘I need to change too’… and I believe I have changed since then.” The “Once In A Lifetime” hitmaker signed off by stating he hoped that fans might manage him some “grace and understanding” to “grow and change” so the past can be analyzed with “honesty and accountability.” Recently, Byrne has actually been securely on the side of advocates highlighting authorities violence versus Black individuals. In his “American Utopia” shows on Broadway in New York in 2015, he sang a cover of …

