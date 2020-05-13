David Bowie’s daughter, Lexi, hasn’t seen mom Iman in six months: ‘I miss her dearly’

Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, the young daughter of musician David Bowie and supermodel Iman, misses her mom.

Jones declared on Mother’s Day that she did not see her mom in 6 months due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. She urged everyone to stay practicing social distancing before stay-at-home orders “end up being way longer.”

“Everyone pls stay inside I haven’t seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave (New York) right now,” she stated

on Instagram Sunday. “I’m a child and I miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take 2 (expletive) years to see her again thank you!”

Jones included her text with an old photo of herself sitting on her mother’s lap.

Jones who now lives in New York, stated that she only sees her mom “every few months,” including that Iman was “about to visit me (when) all of this happened.”

Iman has been sharing her isolation routine on her social media profiles, showing off her fashionable face masks, and advising safe habits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Mother’s Day, she posted a message on Instagram, “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.”

Iman and Bowie had Jones in August 2000 after they got married in 1992.

Bowie, born David Jones, passed away on Jan. 10, 2016, after a hard fight with liver cancer, just a couple of days after his 69th birthday.

