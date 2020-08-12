David Blaine’s next big stunt will be a live-streamed YouTube Original

David Blaine is taking his stunts toYouTube The magician announced today that his very first significant live occasion in a years will happen solely on his YouTube channel. Called Ascension, the occasion will require Blaine connecting himself to a range of helium balloons and trying to drift throughout the Hudson River from New Jersey to NewYork The weather-permitting occasion will occur on August 31 st throughout several hours. Verizon is sponsoring the program, which was made in collaboration with YouTube Originals.

Blaine’s high-stakes stunts have actually generally been relayed over network TELEVISION. In 1999, he was buried underneath a three-ton water tank for a week, surviving just on a couple tablespoons of water a day. In 2000, he tried to enclose himself in ice for 72 hours however stopped working. In more current years, he’s launched magic specials that include him carrying out techniques for starslike Drake Ascension is his 2nd unique throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; in the very first, he carried out virtual, video call magic techniques throughout an ABC unique in April.

A YouTube unique seems like the next appropriate house for Blaine’s stunts, specifically provided the platform’s worldwide reach. Other networks currently clip his specials and put them on YouTube for more traffic, so going directly to the platform simplifies the whole …