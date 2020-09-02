David Blaine successfully pulls off death-defying balloon flight stunt ‘Ascension’ in Arizona desert

Blaine took off from an airport near Page, Ariz., onTuesday He thoroughly dropped weights that were keeping him near the ground as he gradually rose to an optimum height of approximately 24,400 feet, likewise called class A airspace, which is generally scheduled for airplanes. His rig of more than 50 vibrant balloons likewise included what his group called a “payload,” a fiberglass orb that housed the numerous innovations to make things like oxygen and the video cameras that surrounded Blaine work.

The entertainer did not use a parachute, deciding rather to put one on while in the air so that the visual result of what he was attempting to achieve would be total.

Oxygen was a difficulty for the entertainer, who at numerous points in his hourlong flight needed to stop speaking to capture his breath and utilize the help of an oxygen tank. However, that didn’t stop him from having 2 mid-air discussions with his child, who was on the ground to connect the last balloon to his rig prior to launch.

Once he reached the desired height, he dropped from the balloon rig and successfully parachuted to the ground. However, he was not able to make his desired landing …