David Beckham – My dream is to ride my motorcycle and have amazing food in India

The iconic footballer revealed that he is really looking forward to visit India and taste the country’s ‘amazing’ cuisine…

English football legend David Beckham has listed India is one of the travel destinations on his wishlist.

The global icon of the sport, in an online chat forum related to fitness, revealed the things he would love to do whenever he visits the country.

“I must admit there are quite a few things that I would love to do when I visit India. Obviously, culturally it is incredible, the people are amazing and there are so many things to see. And I am a big foodie as well so to eat some great food in different places would be a real passion of mine,” said the former England captain.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who is a passionate foodie, also said that he wishes to taste Indian cuisines.

“Also I ride motorbikes and I have heard that it is the most amazing place to ride bikes so that would probably be my dream. My dream would be to ride my bike, go to an amazing restaurant or an amazing village that makes amazing food. So that would be my dream.”

While sharing his fitness mantra as a player, Beckham revealed that he got into doing Pilates while he was playing for AC Milan.

“I used to do a lot of Pilates when I was playing in Milan. They…