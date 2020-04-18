David Beckham leads FIFA tribute to health workers fighting coronavirus | Football News





David Beckham appeared in FIFA’s video praising healthcare workers

David Beckham, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire are a part of a FIFA marketing campaign exhibiting appreciation for healthcare workers and different professionals around the globe main the struggle in opposition to coronavirus.

In an initiative titled #WeWillWin, FIFA has gathered 50 of the most important previous and current footballers to applaud the efforts of these risking their lives within the face of the pandemic.

Former England captain Beckham mentioned: “As footballers, we are used to receiving applause, but this time, we have the opportunity to show our appreciation for the many people who are risking their lives to protect ours.

“You are humanity’s heroes and we wish to present that every one of soccer helps you and every thing that you simply do to defend all of us.”

Pele, Diego Maradona, Michael Owen, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo are others backing FIFA’s measure.

Carli Lloyd, co-captain of the United States ladies’s group, added: “To recognise the risks that doctors, nurses and other essential workers are having to take on a daily basis, football wants to show its support.

“They are on the entrance line of the coronavirus battle, working as a group to defend us, to defend us and to maintain us wholesome.

“It is thanks to their dedication and professionalism, supported by everyone else’s absolute commitment to following the rules of each national health authority, that we will win.”