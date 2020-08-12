David Bakhtiari wears bold shirt as he eyes new deal

David Bakhtiari desires a new deal from the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers had a really unstable offseason in2020 They selected to speed up completion of the Aaron Rodgers period by choosing Jordan Love in the preliminary, didn’t include any new pass receivers and may have an unhappy David Bakhtiari on their hands, as he is trying to find a new agreement prior to he ends up being a totally free representative at the end of this season.

During a video interview with press reporters, Bakhtiari used a shirt with “Call My Agent” emblazoned upon the front, putting the ball in Green Bay’s court as he tries to find a new deal.

The Packers require to keep their elite left take on in Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari, initially a fourth-round choose of Colorado, has actually rapidly turned into one of the very best pass-blocking left tackles in the video game today. He has actually been called an All-Pro in each of the last 4 seasons and is coming off of a Pro Bowl season in 2019. He is slated to make $10.5 million this season prior to he strikes the free market.

The …