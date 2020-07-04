David Asman: On July 4th, remember why US is a magnet for immigrants – like my wife, now a proud citizen

On the contrary, the newest citizens who immigrated here from a variety of countries – including Turkey, Ethiopia and El Salvador – were all proud to possess worked so very hard to become part of a nation that will provide them with a level of freedom and security unattainable within their home countries.

I know they certainly were all proud, even though I wasn’t at that ceremony. That’s because I attended a similar ceremony 2 decades ago in New York, at which my wife became a citizen. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. But more importantly, there is not a smidgen of regret or disdain for what this country proudly represents and guarantees its

It’s essential on this particular July Fourth – at a time of riotous protests and onerous COVID-19 lockdown rules – to pay a moment seeing the United States of America through the eyes of new citizens. With that in mind, I share with you a letter I wrote to friends in 1999, on the day of my wife’s naturalization ceremony:

“It’s easy to forget how fortunate we all are simply just to have been born here. We shouldn’t take our extraordinary rights for granted.

“Every citizen should be necessary to spend 1 day a year at a swearing-in ceremony for new citizens. There’s a special look on the faces of folks who’ve originate from places where rights are temporary at best, at the mercy of the whims and prejudice of a ruling elite, whose rights supersede those of the governed.

“On the day these individuals become citizens, their face and demeanor changes. Beyond the joy and relief, there is a genuine pride that shines through – a pride in having experienced the citizenship process, and much more profoundly realizing that their rights have already been locked in as securely as those of every other citizen.

“I saw that look on my wife’s face today as she became a U.S. citizen. I’ll remember that look, or the determination of many who will never take their new-found rights for granted.

“Thanks for you all for your support and good wishes.”

That was 21 years back. But In my opinion that achieving that sense of pride is still what motivates foreigners to flock to the U.S. The hard-fought freedoms that we celebrate on this day are not taken for granted or denigrated by people who labored to share with you in their blessings.

And while we could all use a refresher course on precisely how unique those freedoms have been in this world, most of us would not think of degrading – aside from tearing down the pictures – and representations of the who struggled and in many cases died trying to make ours a more perfect union.

So why don’t we not be shy or shamed about loudly celebrating and honoring our flag, our country and the fortitude of the who have fought and are still fighting to guard our freedoms, now distributed to new citizens of the United States of America.

