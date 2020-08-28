David Arquette says making wrestling documentary was ‘cathartic’: ‘I learned a lot about myself’

In his brand-new documentary, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” the “Scream” star peels the drape back on his individual life, his internal devils and the treacherous go back to wrestling.

DAVID ARQUETTE ON HIS WRESTLING COMEBACK AND HOW THE SPORT IS NOT FAKE

Arquette informed Fox News making the task was very “cathartic.”

“I learned a lot about myself about – just the need to be kind and love myself,” he explained. “I’ve been beating myself up for so many years and just kind of holding onto a lot of unresolved pain that, you know, through this process and through a lot of therapy, I learned a lot about what I want out of life and how to get it.”

The doc includes honest interviews with his better half, Christina McLarty, and his siblings, fellow stars Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette.

“It’s a really hard film for me to watch,” Arquette confessed. “Yeah, my wife, who produced the film, she did an incredible job. At one point, [she] said, ‘You’re gonna have to get out of the editing room.'”

DAVID ARQUETTE SUFFERS BLOODY NECK WOUND IN ‘DEATH MATCH’ WRESTLING EVENT

The “Never Been Kissed” star is hoping the movie supplies fans with a brand-new viewpoint about his life options.

“In Hollywood, your last film typically gets you your next film,” he described. “If you have a profession like mine, that’s been 30 …