Davenport woman faces charges involving gunfire to disperse crowd | Local Crime & Courts

A Davenport woman happened briefly in Scott County Jail to face weapons charges after she allegedly fired a gun to disperse a disturbance late Saturday.

According to official records:

Brandt, with a semi-automatic Springfield Armory .380 handgun, went on foot about 9 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance near the 1300 block of Washington Street, about a block away from her home.

She fired the gun with the intent to disperse the disturbance, then pointed it at multiple people, “placing them in fear of possible serious injury.”

Brandt admitted to discharging the firearm and officers also saw surveillance video.

