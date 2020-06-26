Davenport tree-carver chisels a new crane | Local News

× Sign Up Today in addition to Support Local Journalism Enjoy more content articles from the Quad City’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can visit for limitless digital access

Out within the farm career fields northwest associated with Davenport, launched onto educator Thom Gleich, 71, stands about scaffolding he or she built about what was previously the shoe of a huge bright oak shrub, carving resources in hand.

With skill in addition to artistic capacity honed above more than 20 years of chiselling trees in to sculptures, Gleich is fashioning what will end up being a 13-foot tall sandhill crane, their head extending to the atmosphere, its foot hidden in pointe and cattails.

Gleich phone calls this figurine Majestic Hope III, a piece he or she hopes to give to the city associated with Davenport’s leisure areas and entertainment department to get installed within the northeast part of Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Yes, there previously is a sculpture associated with a sandhill crane for the reason that spot.

That is Majestic Hope 2, a figurine Gleich designed and that has been dedicated within the fall of 2006 to take the place of the very first Majestic Hope he carved during the summer of 1997, working in place and attracting the attention of thousands of passers-by on Brady Street.

The first job started in late 1996 any time Gleich observed a 120-foot sycamore shrub marked together with a huge red ‘X’ for elimination because it has been dying. An amateur wooden carver, Gleich wondered when there was something he could label of it.