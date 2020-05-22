Davenport man charged with killing his mother | Local Crime & Courts

You have run out of free articles. You can assist our newsroom by becoming a member of at our lowest price! Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription doesn’t embody this content material. Please name 800-452-7570 to improve your subscription.

× Register for extra free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys















A Davenport man has been arrested on a cost of first-degree homicide in connection with the demise of his mother early Thursday.

McKinsley Steven Watson, 36, is charged with first-degree homicide within the demise of Victoria Watson, 59.

Davenport police had been despatched to 620 W. 63rd St., Apt. 2, at 4:46 a.m. to research a name of an unresponsive feminine. Paramedics with the Davenport Fire Department additionally responded to the scene and pronounced the lady useless.

According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Greg Lalla, McKinsley Watson assaulted his mother, Victoria Watson, inflicting her demise.

Police didn’t disclose the style or reason for demise.

An post-mortem can be carried out.

McKinsley Watson was being held with out bond Thursday evening within the Scott County Jail.

Police ask that anybody with details about this incident name the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an nameless tip by way of the “P3 Tips” cellular app or submit a tip on-line at “qccrimestoppers.com”.