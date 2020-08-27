Davenport firefighters honor two civilians, 10 police officers, who saved 4 teens from fire | Local

The (*10 *) Fire Department on Wednesday acknowledged two people and 10 (*10 *) police officers for supplying life-saving help throughout a July 3 home fire at 500 E. Locust St.

Local roofer Anthony Buckley and Anthony English pulled ladders off their truck and helped (*10 *) police in saving 3 older teenage ladies, their 18- or 19-year-old sibling and a household pet dog from a 2nd story window as fire department workers got here on the scene.

(*10 *) Police officers acknowledged throughout Wednesday event consist ofSgt Jason Willey,Sgt Chris Mahieu, Officer Jennifer Brewer, Officer Curtiss Carter, Officer Mark Dinneweth, Officer Vince Jacobsen, Officer Roberto Luna, Officer James Meier and Officer Dwight Swartz.

Officer Jarrad Cockshoot got an unique commendation, for (*4 *)

Once released, Cockshoot “immediately climbed up the ladder — without hesitation and without due regard for his own safety,” and assisted the 3 ladies leave the burning house through the window and climb up down the ladder, stated (*10 *) Fire Chief Mike …