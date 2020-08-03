Davenport father murdered at son’s funeral service

Davenport cops state the 26- year-old victim Jeremy Shorter passed away of gunshot injuriesSaturday Murder suspect 24- year-old Nuemonei Laster in custody.
DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport father was shot to death Saturday early morning at the funeral service for his 8-year-old boy.
Davenport cops stated 26- year-old Jeramie Shorter passed away of his injuries at the healthcare facility, after he was shot at around 11: 30 a.m. at Weert’s Funeral Home on JerseyRidge
Twenty- four-year Nuemonei Laster remains in custody on charges of very first degree murder, felon in belongings of a gun, and other charges.
At the time of the shooting, Shorter and household were participating in the visitation for eight-year-old Jermier Shorter, who according to his obituary passed away of cancer on July 18 th.
Callers reported a male in the lot with a pistol and supplied a car description for the suspect as he got away the scene. An officer reacting to the call tried a stop on the suspect car, however the suspect got away reaching high speeds through …