Davenport father murdered at son’s funeral service

Davenport cops state the 26- year-old victim Jeremy Shorter passed away of gunshot injuriesSaturday Murder suspect 24- year-old Nuemonei Laster in custody.

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport father was shot to death Saturday early morning at the funeral service for his 8-year-old boy.

Davenport cops stated 26- year-old Jeramie Shorter passed away of his injuries at the healthcare facility, after he was shot at around 11: 30 a.m. at Weert’s Funeral Home on JerseyRidge

Twenty- four-year Nuemonei Laster remains in custody on charges of very first degree murder, felon in belongings of a gun, and other charges.

At the time of the shooting, Shorter and household were participating in the visitation for eight-year-old Jermier Shorter, who according to his obituary passed away of cancer on July 18 th.