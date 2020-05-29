Dave Rennie: Incoming Australia coach boosted by Glasgow Warriors experience | Rugby Union News





Dave Rennie hopes to be allowed journey to Australia in July

Dave Rennie believes Australia can profit from the experience he has gained with Glasgow as he prepares to take up his new function as Wallabies head coach.

Rennie has spent the final 4 years with the Warriors, guiding them to the PRO14 remaining final 12 months, and believes the spell within the northern hemisphere has left him higher outfitted for worldwide rugby.

“It’s been good for me,” stated Rennie, who’s leaving Glasgow sooner than deliberate amid the shutdown, with Danny Wilson taking up from subsequent week.

“I used to be eager to experience a unique tradition and a unique sort of footie.

“Rugby goes forever up here, the seasons roll into one, so you have to be very detailed around your planning. Around the international commitments, you lose players for big chunks of time so you have to bring through young kids and manage a much bigger squad.

“It’s very set-piece oriented and we have developed a reasonably good scrum and a very good lineout, and I do know if I carry a global crew up right here, our set-piece must be ok.

“I’ve got to know a lot of players and the clubs and I’ve got a good understanding of how the international teams work, so when I bring a team up here I’ll know what to expect.”

Rennie is braced for a giant problem as he tries to rescue the fortunes of an Australian crew that has slipped to seventh on the planet rankings after final 12 months’s World Cup, whereas off-field points led Raelene Castle – the girl who appointed Rennie – to resign as Rugby Australia chief government final month.

“Things have been a bit messy and that’s putting it mildly,” stated Rennie.

“An monumental quantity of stuff has come out within the press and that is one factor I’d prefer to cease. Quite a lot of discussions have to occur behind closed doorways.

“But there are many good issues occurring in Australian rugby. The Super Rugby coaches have given us plenty of entry to the gamers and we have completed plenty of work with these guys.

“Personally I’m in a better place than I would have been if we’d been playing PRO14, so if there are any positives from the pause to the season, it would be that. I’m a lot clearer on the players and where they’re at and what we need to do.”

Wilson, the Scotland forwards coach, had been as a result of shadow Rennie for a number of weeks at Glasgow following the Six Nations, however these plans needed to be shelved as soon as the season was delivered to a halt.

“The plan was for him to come in and be a fly on the wall, get an understanding of everything and then he could make changes and throw out what he doesn’t like,” stated Rennie.

“Obviously that’s not been possible but there have been a lot of phone calls, a lot of Zoom meetings and he’s in a pretty good place. Maybe not as good as it might have been but he’s made the best of the situation.”

Rennie is planning to return dwelling to New Zealand inside the subsequent fortnight, however as issues stand he should then spend two weeks in quarantine. He isn’t anticipating to move to Australia till mid-July.

He may also should say his farewells nearly as he departs Glasgow.

“It’s come around quickly,” he stated. “It’s a bit bit odd that I’m not going to get an opportunity to say goodbye face-to-face however I’m leaping on plenty of calls with gamers.

“But we’re not too bad. Lots of people are having a really tough time so if we’re missing out on a bit of footie and not being able to shake a few hands on the way out, it’s not as bad as what others have had.”