Dave Portnoy offers to ‘save’ Bitcoin and Chainlink

After leaving the crypto area at a loss recently following his high profile entry, Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy is hinting he’s not entirely ended up with Bitcoin yet.

In anAug 25 tweet to his 1.7 million fans, the day trading king said he would “save” Bitcoin and cryptocurrency– however just if asked perfectly.

“It looks like I didn’t buy and sell the top in Bitcoin after all since it’s all significantly lower than when I got involved,” said Portnoy “Should I take a few minutes away from stacking stacks on Wall Street to save the flailing crypto market?”

I will conserve #bitcoin amd #Crypto if they ask me perfectly. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 25, 2020

It’s uncertain what the Barstool creator implied by this declaration, however it might relate to the cost of Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 3.7% in the last 24 hr, from $11,764 to $11,325 since this writing.

Portnoy ended up being more associated with the crypto area after hosting Gemini exchange creators Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss for a conversation on Bitcoin and other tokens onAug 13. Since their conference, the Barstool creator stated he had actually made almost $100,000 in benefit from Bitcoin … previously later on reporting he offered his coins at a $25,000 loss onAug 21.

Despite formerly calling Chainlink (LINK) promotes scams in the crypto area, the Barstool creator consisted of LINK in his “bailout” deal. Shortly after his Bitcoin and crypto remarks, Portnoy likewise asked his Twitter fans: “Is it time to save the LINK Marines?”

A day previously Gemini’s Tyler Winklevoss had actually foreshadowed Portnoy’s return.

“Those who think @stoolpresidente is out of #Bitcoin and crypto so easily, don’t understand the man. Remember, #DDTG does not play checkers, he plays 3D chess.”

Many of the reactions from Crypto Twitter appeared to show that Bitcoin would be great without Portnoy’s intervention.

“That’s the greatness of Bitcoin,” said Crypto Rand to his 218,000 fans. “It doesn’t need you. It doesn’t need anyone.”

Gold bug Peter Schiff signed up with the conversation, stating that Portnoy must likewise avoid of it, however just since he thought Bitcoin was beyond conserving: