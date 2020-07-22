Dave Grohl Slams Donald Trump For Pushing To Reopen Schools In Passionate Essay: ‘Teachers Want To Teach, Not Die’

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is defending instructors!

As Donald Trump and his carnival of an administration push for schools to reopen amidst the continuous coronavirus pandemic, the rocker decided for the American teachers who would need to put their health on the line.

In a brand-new audio episode of his Dave’s True Stories series, ti tled “In Defense of Our Teachers,” the Best of You vocalist stated:

“America’s teachers are caught in a trap set by indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership that have never been in their position and can’t possibly relate to the unique challenges they face.”

The almost 9-minute clip is the spoken-word variation of an essay Grohl penned for The Atlantic on Tuesday, in which he shared his mom’s sacrifices as a public school instructor and promoted for the extension of remote knowing in order to secure “career teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, nurses, janitors” and other school personnel.

Slamming Trump’s Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, he stated:

“I wouldn’t trust the U.S. Secretary of Percussion to tell me how to play ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ if they’d never sat behind a drum set. So why should any teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach without her ever having sat at the head of a class. Maybe she should switch to the drums.”

While the rocker confessed there were “complications” and “logistical” issues that included the “inconvenient, hopefully temporary solution” of mentor kids from house, he described that schools do not have access to the ideal resources required to keep trainees and professors healthy amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

He argued:

“Until you’ve spent countless days in a classroom devoting your time and energy to becoming that lifelong mentor to generations of otherwise disengaged students, you must listen to those who have… Teachers want to teach, not die. And we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are. For without them, where would we be? May we show these tireless altruists a little altruism in return… I would for my favorite teacher. Wouldn’t you?”

The essay is an extension of an Instagram page and Medium blog site that Grohl released in March, which includes individual stories about his household, youth, and experiences with other well-known artists.

What do U believe? Read “In Defense of Our Teachers” HERE or listen to the audio variation (listed below).