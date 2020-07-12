Dave Clark: Stepping away from role as presenter of Sky Sports darts coverage | Darts News







Dave Clark is stepping away from his role as presenter of Sky Sports Darts after almost 20 years

It’s been an amazing journey, 22 years performing on Sky Sports, nearly 10 years with a chronic degenerative neurological condition. Quite an innings, doing the most effective job on the planet.

When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a ‘specialist’ said I’d only manage to present live sport for just two or three more years. Nearly 10 years after that diagnosis, I can still present live television, on stage, in the front of 10,000 people.

I’ve decided I wish to stop now, still responsible, still in a position to do the job, still able to relish it.

I recently watched a Muhammad Ali documentary on Sky and was reminded of the great man’s 1980 clash with Larry Holmes. Ali was a shell of his former self.

0:54 Clarky struggles to hold it together after having a comment from Jerry Hendriks about feeling like a fish on stage – one of his favourite memories Clarky struggles to hold it together after having a comment from Jerry Hendriks about feeling like a fish on stage – one of his favourite memories

Early onset Parkinson’s meant he’d no reflexes, no speed, no punch.

Nothing, except his pride and the crowd chanting, ‘Ali! Ali!’. Finally, after 10 rounds, Angelo Dundee, Ali’s trainer, stopped the carnage, waving the towel. I do not want that to be me.

The final thing I want is for anyone to throw in the towel for me personally or for darts fans to feel uncomfortable or sorry for me personally as my Parkinson’s progresses.

“There have now been a few occasions when the on-air clock has been counting down and my medication hasn’t kicked in. My human body rigid and shaky, my joints painful and hands so stiff I couldn’t hold a microphone, write my name or do the buttons up on my shirt. I’d be praying my pills would start working. The combination of adrenaline, enthusiastic energy, medication and determination always got me through, but that will not always be the case.” Dave Clark

Lockdown has given people a lot of time and energy to think, on occasions too much time, but it’s given me time to sort out my priorities.

Family comes first. I’m keen to pay more days with my partner and two sons. Time is a real luxury that so many have been denied during this difficult period.

I’m PERHAPS NOT giving up on life, just stopping doing the darts. I want to keep busy, writing a book “Stand Up If You Love The Darts” about my time presenting during some of the sport’s greatest years.

I’m hoping to stay involved with broadcasting in a few capacity and can continue to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and fundraising to discover a cure through my chosen charity Parkinson’s UK.

“Sky have been very supportive over the years, it’s 100 per cent my decision to check out of the darts.” Dave Clark

Despite the support of a fantastic team, the previous few years have not been easy. At times it’s been excessively stressful presenting whilst having Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s is a one-way street, your day won’t be far away when I’d struggle on air. I’m a proud man and have decided that I’d like to opt for my dignity intact, as opposed to continuing until something goes wrong.

Sky have now been very supportive over the years, it’s 100 percent my decision to check out of the darts.

I’m really proud to have launched Sky Sports News, anchored the darts throughout its meteoric rise and presented the boxing, including Ricky Hatton’s biggest fights, some of Carl Froch’s memorable nights and Anthony Joshua’s pro debut.

It’s been the perfect journey with some incredible people. It’s not the conclusion, just the beginning of the following chapter in my own life.

Thanks for the support through the years. Let’s have a beer sometime.