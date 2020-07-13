Dave Clark: Players, commentators and more praise Sky Sports presenter as he stands down | Darts News

Dave Clark is stepping away from his function as the presenter of Sky Sports Darts protection after virtually 20 years

Phil Taylor, Barry Hearn, Andrew Flintoff and Leeds United joined the tributes to Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark after his determination to step away from the function.

Social media was awash with emotion on Sunday night time, as colleagues, pals and followers took to Twitter to sing the praises of Sky Sports darts frontman Clark.

After more than 20 years as a Sky Sports presenter, Clark has taken the choice to give attention to his household and different challenges and among the many first to pay tribute was former Sky Sports News associate David Jones, internet hosting Sunday’s Premier League quadruple header.

Clarky shared a stage with among the greatest names in darts, and it wasn’t a shock to see former world champions Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Keith Deller and Adrian Lewis – 16-time champion of the world Taylor main the best way.

Past and current gamers

5:00
Back in 2016 presenter Dave Clark picked a few of his favorite moments from the World Darts Championship

Commentators and media

As nicely as Sky Sports Darts colleagues, lots from Sky Sports News have been fast to share their reminiscences.

Sky Sports Dave Clark with Michael Van Gerwen

Sky Sports Dave Clark with Michael Van Gerwen

6:50
Following the information that presenter Dave Clark will step down from his function with Sky Sports Darts, right here is how the boxing workforce mentioned goodbye to Clark after he determined to focus on his darts duties

The world of sport and past

Clarky’s beloved Leeds United led the best way past the world of darts, whereas comic Jack Whitehall and Andrew Flintoff have been additionally among the many names to pay tribute.

2:13
On World Parkinson’s Day earlier this 12 months, Sky Sports’ Dave Clark talks about his analysis, persevering with to work, and tips on how to keep constructive

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and on daily basis till the ultimate on Sunday, July 26.



