Dave Clark: Players, commentators and more praise Sky Sports presenter as he stands down | Darts News





Dave Clark is stepping away from his function as the presenter of Sky Sports Darts protection after virtually 20 years

Phil Taylor, Barry Hearn, Andrew Flintoff and Leeds United joined the tributes to Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark after his determination to step away from the function.

Social media was awash with emotion on Sunday night time, as colleagues, pals and followers took to Twitter to sing the praises of Sky Sports darts frontman Clark.

After more than 20 years as a Sky Sports presenter, Clark has taken the choice to give attention to his household and different challenges and among the many first to pay tribute was former Sky Sports News associate David Jones, internet hosting Sunday’s Premier League quadruple header.

@DaveClarkTV Well finished Dave and your proper – it’s at all times household first ! On behalf of the Pdc thanks for being such an essential determine within the world world of darts. We have been fortunate to have your assist over the previous 20 plus years. God bless. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) July 12, 2020

Clarky shared a stage with among the greatest names in darts, and it wasn’t a shock to see former world champions Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Keith Deller and Adrian Lewis – 16-time champion of the world Taylor main the best way.

Past and current gamers

What an honor and a privilege to work with such a brave man for twenty years @DaveClarkTV Welcome to retirement bud you’ve earned it.

Cheers Phil. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) July 12, 2020

Dave I’ve identified you 20 years working for sky sports activities. You are a stunning particular person and additionally a superb presenter. Since you have been identified with Parkinsons not as soon as to us have you ever moaned about it. You are a real skilled and one I name my good friend. https://t.co/jauZlfG1TJ — Keith Deller (@OkayDeller138) July 12, 2020

You might be missed my good friend ! Absolute inspiration to all of us !! Your love for the game and the gamers was heartfelt. Loved working with you. Hope we are going to meet once more❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/sVzfL09Anl — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) July 12, 2020

It received’t be the identical with out you mate. It’s an absolute pleasure working alongside you as a participant and colleague — Mark Webster (@Webby180) July 12, 2020

Legend Dave,wont be the identical with out you my good friend,wishing you all the easiest mate ❤ — Kevin Painter (@OfficialKP180) July 12, 2020

5:00 Back in 2016 presenter Dave Clark picked a few of his favorite moments from the World Darts Championship Back in 2016 presenter Dave Clark picked a few of his favorite moments from the World Darts Championship

Commentators and media

As nicely as Sky Sports Darts colleagues, lots from Sky Sports News have been fast to share their reminiscences.

Dave,it’s been a nice privilege to work alongside you these previous few years + be your good friend. You’re revered as a broadcaster + a person. We’re in awe of you + impressed by you. You make a tough job look very simple, maestro+ Darts received’t be the identical with out you. Love you mab.❤️ https://t.co/jHZCG0oiP0 — Rod Studd (@Rod_Studd) July 12, 2020

Sorry to listen to that TV’s nicest man @DaveClarkTV has determined to step down . He is what you see – smiling, type, beneficiant, a high bloke and presenter. A bloody sight higher than the bloke who used to current the darts on Sky! Good luck pal. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) July 12, 2020

Sky Sports Dave Clark with Michael Van Gerwen

Clarkie is the perfect within the enterprise. Time for everybody & the final word skilled who I’m fortunate sufficient to name my good friend. Thank you for the countless assist & good luck to probably the most inspiring of individuals @DaveClarkTV Onto your subsequent chapter, the perfect one but ❤️ https://t.co/ybRs1G0PU9 — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) July 12, 2020

Dave, you’re one of many nicest and most inspirational individuals I’ve ever had the privilege to fulfill. From again within the early 00’s at a UK Open qualifier to more lately with @SkySportsDarts – darts received’t be the identical with out you! Much love and respect ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/9Hd93v5n9P — Laura Turner (@LauraTurner180) July 12, 2020

Following the information that Dave Clark is stepping down from his function as presenter of Sky Sports’ darts protection, the PDC wish to place on report its gratitude to a legendary broadcaster. Thank you, @DaveClarkTV. pic.twitter.com/cvpJ8pyYUa — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 12, 2020

You’re good, Dave. Keep combating and dwelling life to the max – an inspiration. — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) July 12, 2020

One of my first shifts on SSN with you Clarkey and you correctly held my hand for which I’m massively grateful. Really wanting ahead to following all of your adventures. Complete legend x — Alex Hammond (@skysportsAlexH) July 12, 2020

Clarkey you exit an absolute legend. Magnificent profession, very good skilled, heat and ability in equal measure. While working you handled sickness as a mere inconvenient distraction . I salute you sir. — Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) July 12, 2020

6:50 Following the information that presenter Dave Clark will step down from his function with Sky Sports Darts, right here is how the boxing workforce mentioned goodbye to Clark after he determined to focus on his darts duties Following the information that presenter Dave Clark will step down from his function with Sky Sports Darts, right here is how the boxing workforce mentioned goodbye to Clark after he determined to focus on his darts duties

Clarkie, sending plenty of love and finest needs for no matter comes subsequent x — Kelly Cates (at 🏡) (@KellyCates) July 12, 2020

Congratulations Clarky, you have been an inspiration and function mannequin to me 22 years in the past after I joined Sky and my admiration for you has grown with each problem you’ve confronted down alongside the best way together with your typical bravery and phenomenal energy of character. Love you mate ❤️ https://t.co/snD3oqrGgm — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) July 12, 2020

The world of sport and past

Clarky’s beloved Leeds United led the best way past the world of darts, whereas comic Jack Whitehall and Andrew Flintoff have been additionally among the many names to pay tribute.

2:13 On World Parkinson’s Day earlier this 12 months, Sky Sports’ Dave Clark talks about his analysis, persevering with to work, and tips on how to keep constructive On World Parkinson’s Day earlier this 12 months, Sky Sports’ Dave Clark talks about his analysis, persevering with to work, and tips on how to keep constructive

Darts received’t be the identical with out you! From everybody at #LUFC we want you all the perfect for the longer term and hopefully see you at Elland Road once more very quickly! #ALAW #MOT — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2020

Legend. 🙌🙌🙌 — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 12, 2020

This is gutting information . I’ve spent so many nice nights watching you and the gang convey this nice sport to life and for that I can’t thankyou sufficient . All the perfect for the longer term Clarky you aren’t simply an inspiration to so many however one in every of sports activities good guys ❤️ https://t.co/B3AABYzx97 — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) July 12, 2020

You’ll keep on being an inspiration to so many individuals, Dave. 🙌 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 12, 2020

Best of luck in no matter comes subsequent Dave. Darts received’t be the identical with out you 👏🏻👏🏻 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) July 12, 2020

You did an incredible job Dave,Darts will miss you 👏👏👏Good luck 💪 — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) July 12, 2020

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and on daily basis till the ultimate on Sunday, July 26.