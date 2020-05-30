Dave Chisnall turns on the afterburners to reach semi-finals of PDC Home Tour | Darts News



















3:24



A glance again at the story of Night Four of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which noticed Dave Chisnall take the spoils

Dave Chisnall lived up to the pre-match hype as he raised his recreation simply in time to make it by means of to the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour on Friday.

Chisnall, taking part in from his house in Morecambe, misplaced his opening match of the evening towards Australian Damon Heta, however he bounced again with emphatic wins towards the skilled Darren Webster and Dutchman Geert Nentjes to make it by means of to the Play-Offs.

“You’re always concerned, he is a great darts player,” Chisnall mentioned. “You go 4-0 up and take your foot off the gas. I did enough.

“It was a battle between me and him and fortunately I’ve received it.”

PDC Home Tour – Friday’s outcomes (Group Four) Dave Chisnall 5-6 Damon Heta Darren Webster 5-6 Geert Nentjes Damon Heta 5-6 Geert Nentjes Dave Chisnall 6-2 Darren Webster Darren Webster 6-2 Damon Heta Geert Nentjes 3-6 Dave Chisnall

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs – Group 4 Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Dave Chisnall 4 +6 2. Geert Nentjes 4 +1 3. Darren Webster 2 -1 4. Damon Heta 2 -4

Chisnall took on Heta in the opening match of the evening and it was the Aussie, taking part in in the early hours of the morning in Perth, who made a rip-roaring begin to proceedings, surging into an early 2-Zero lead, together with an excellent 110 checkout.

0:25 Heta hit an aesthetic 110 checkout towards Chizzy in the opening match Heta hit an aesthetic 110 checkout towards Chizzy in the opening match

The man generally known as The Heat struck a second 110 end of the match earlier than pinning D16 for a 13-darter to transfer into a cushty 5-2 lead. But world No 11 Chisnall received the subsequent three legs in a row to ship the conflict right into a decider.

0:38 The Aussie repeated his feat of the second leg with one other 110 end in leg six The Aussie repeated his feat of the second leg with one other 110 end in leg six

However, it was Heta who held his nerve to steal it with an unbelievable 11-dart leg following an 87 checkout below stress.

0:32 Nentjes nailed this incredible Shanghai end towards Webster Nentjes nailed this incredible Shanghai end towards Webster

Nentjes opened with a Shanghai end in his match towards Webster and the younger Dutchman stayed a break forward till a 110 from the Demolition Man levelled proceedings at 4-4. He held in the subsequent to transfer one leg away from victory. However, a 74 end from Nentjes despatched the contest right into a last-leg decider during which the 21-year-old survived a match dart to full a incredible win.

Both winners, Heta and Nentjes went up towards one another in the third match of the evening and the world No 71 began issues off together with his second Shanghai end of the evening. He took out 79 for a second break of throw earlier than holding for a 4-Zero benefit.

0:28 Nentjes sunk this good 126 checkout on the bull Nentjes sunk this good 126 checkout on the bull

A 126 out on the bullseye from Nentjes stopped the slide for a 5-2 lead, however Brisbane Darts Masters champion Heta responded with a surprising 164 to shut the hole.

Nentjes then missed three match darts to permit Heta to pin D6 and ship the contest into one other last-leg decider.

0:26 Heta responded with a 164 to begin his struggle again Heta responded with a 164 to begin his struggle again

World No 108 Heta missed three match darts of his personal with Nentjes sinking an unbelievable 90 on the bullseye to take the spoils.

0:54 Young Dutchman Nentjes beat Heta in dramatic style Young Dutchman Nentjes beat Heta in dramatic style

In a simple elimination match, final yr’s World Grand Prix finalist Chisnall produced the items when it mattered to finish Webster’s hopes with a 6-2 success.

Webster ended Heta’s slim hopes of topping the group by finishing a cushty 6-2 win to finish his evening on a excessive.

Nentjes put on a formidable exhibiting

In a winner-takes-all encounter Chisnall went up towards shock bundle Nentjes. An early 13-dart break of throw handed Chizzy the begin he wished and from then on he was in full management.

He consolidated the break with a neat 89 checkout and he rapidly stretched his benefit to 4-Zero as he edged nearer to the semi-finals of the competitors. But Nentjes got here powering again by successful three consecutive legs to shut the hole to only one leg.

1:05 A 106 checkout helped Chizzy win his last match of the evening in type A 106 checkout helped Chizzy win his last match of the evening in type

But Chisnall held throw in the subsequent earlier than touchdown a superb 106 end to make it by means of alongside Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker.

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs – The Winners Group One – Jelle Klaasen Group Two – Mike De Decker Group Three – Gary Anderson Group Four – Dave Chisnall

PDC Home Tour – newest teams Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Rob Cross Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

