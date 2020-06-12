Dave Chappelle Speaks Out On George Floyd’s Death In Fiery New Comedy Special – Watch It HERE

Dave Chapelle is again, and he’s got something to say in regards to the horrific death of George Floyd.

Chappelle, who recently released a full Netflix special on the streaming service, appeared in a unexpected new clip posted to the company’s YouTube comedy channel late Thursday evening. The new performance, which lasts not quite 30 minutes, covers sets from Floyd’s death to Kobe Bryant, Laura Ingraham, and even Ja Rule.

Filmed just days ago right back on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the special is titled 8:46. Yes, that’s a direct mention of the the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck, leading to the man’s untimely and unnecessary death late last month. And Chappelle isn’t shy about discussing his passing and the difficult aftermath, which have to date included nationwide peaceful protests by those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Opening up first in regards to the tragic death, the longtime comic and one-time TELEVISION star said:

“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet. I got to tell you, this is like the first concert in North American since all this s**t happened, so like it or not, it’s history. It’s going to be in the books.”

Clearly nearly sure on how best to grapple with Floyd’s passing, the comedian fell right back on attacking the politics around the issue.

For one, that he called out increasingly popular conservative commentator Candace Owens, who is Black, for wanting to make Floyd look like a poor person in front of his death. Obviously annoyed by Owens’ shtick, the former Chappelle Show head said:

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t be worried about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f**k what this n***a did. I don’t care what this n***a did. I don’t care if that he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p***y. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it will. If I ever learn, I’ll tell you for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”



Like, he’s not wrong with his just take about George Floyd, needless to say. But that he doesn’t restrain going after Owens!!!

