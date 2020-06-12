Dave Chappelle drops hard hitting ‘8:46’ special

“This man kneeled on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that?!” Chappelle says during his standup. “This kid thought he was going to die, he knew he was going to die. He called for his dead mother.”

Chappelle noted that eerily enough “8:46” is also enough time of day when the comedian was born.

Right off the bat, Chappelle acknowledges that the socially-distanced performance, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, is “weird and less than ideal circumstances to do a show.”