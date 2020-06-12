Dave Chappelle drops hard hitting ‘8:46’ special

“This man kneeled on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that?!” Chappelle says during his standup. “This kid thought he was going to die, he knew he was going to die. He called for his dead mother.”
Chappelle noted that eerily enough “8:46” is also enough time of day when the comedian was born.
Right off the bat, Chappelle acknowledges that the socially-distanced performance, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, is “weird and less than ideal circumstances to do a show.”
He gets raw about everything from Floyd’s death to the media in a group that is weightier on observations than jokes.
“What are you signifying that you can kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God?” Chappelle said. “That’s what is happening right now. It’s not for a single cop, it’s for all of it.”
He took exception to CNN’s Don Lemon, who accused celebrities of “sitting in your mansions and doing nothing.”
“Does it matter about celebrity? No,” Chappelle said. “This is the streets talking for themselves. They don’t need me right now.”
The comic also had harsh words for conservative commentator Candace Owens and Fox TV host Laura Ingraham.