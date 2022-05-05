Dave Chappelle is one of the most famous comedians in America. He is well known for his witty talks. Dave has appeared in a number of renowned shows and has garnered a lot of praise for the same. Chapelle has recently met with an unpleasant incident. Dave was performing at the Amphitheatre of Hollywood Bowl.

The place is hosting the gala event named, “Netflix is a joke: The Festival”. The show is scheduled to be held from 28th April to 8th May. While performing on the stage, a man suddenly breached security and entered the stage. He rushed towards Dave and took him down instantly. What the man did next shocked the whole audience. The attacker took out a gun and pointed it directly at Dave. However, the gun was later found to be a replica.

The security guards soon came to the rescue of Dave Chappelle. They confronted the man and promptly took him into police custody. On further investigation, it was found that the attacker was also carrying a knife. However, it is unclear whether the attacker wanted to use the weapon on Chappelle or not. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Dave Chappelle Suffers Gun Scare

Dave Chappelle was attacked by an individual in the middle of his performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

The moment of the attack was captured by the live audience and was posted on the internet. The videos instantly became viral and garnered a lot of views.

The videos clearly show a man rushing toward the comedian. Many videos captured the exact moment when the attacker tackled Dave Chappelle.

Dave was recently involved in a big controversy regarding comments he made toward the transgender community.