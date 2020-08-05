Davante Adams thinks Jordan Love will have no impact on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers colleagues Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Davante Adams thinks some competitors will bring the very best out of Aaron Rodgers

The Packers are banking on an abnormal QB timeline exercising for them two times. Back in 2005, when the group prepared Rodgers while still having among the very best quarterbacks of all-time under agreement, they were met apprehension. Brett Favre, for one, did not take kindly to the choice. Yet, regardless of an unpleasant divorce from Favre, the Packers got away fairly unharmed.

With Rodgers, they might not be as fortunate. The Cal item has actually currently openly accepted that he is not likely to retire in Green Bay, a location he has actually grown to love and consider house. In doing so, the Packers have opened a door that can exercise well for them, however follows the presumption that Jordan Love is a Pro Bowl- quality gamer.

What’re the chances Jordan Love truly exercises, and are we sure Rodgers didn’t take this personally?

In short, the response to both is “maybe.” At least when it comes to Rodgers, all indicators are he’s taken it well, and offered time, will utilize it as fuel.

“I don’t think that it will have any type of affect on him,” Davante Adams stated on aconference call with NFL media “I do not believe it’s going to drive him to …