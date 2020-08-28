Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here:
Ann Dorn, the widow of retired police officer David Dorn who was killed during violence in St. Louis, condemned violent protests during her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Officer Dorn’s daughters tell CNN’s Chris Cuomo that their father would not have wanted his name to be politicized.
#CNN #News
Daughters of slain police officer featured at RNC speak out
Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: