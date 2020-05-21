Daughter’s creative drive-by designs help her send love to her mom

CHICAGO — A message from beneath to a beloved one above. In a excessive rise, separated by the quarantine, a daughter obtained creative when it comes to connecting with her mom throughout the pandemic.

“My mom lives on the 41st floor of a building,” Julie Hicks stated. “With the lakefront being closed down so suddenly, she had nothing to look at. Usually you can look at atleast people or boats and now it’s just cars. So I think couple weeks into that I thought she’s going to go crazy up there with nothing to look at.”

So Hicks took a roll of tape to the highest of her minivan and set out to add slightly one thing particular to her mom’s view.

She began creating the aerial art work. Whether a easy flower or a sombrero for Cinco de Mayo. Since then, the drive by designs have been a vivid spot for Judy McDonald.

“Julie called me around 11 in the morning and said, ‘Look out your window at 11:21,” McDonald stated. “So I looked out my window and of course I took my camera, which is pretty much with me all the time. And she drove by and I grabbed some pictures of it.”

On a current journey, as she rolled her taped-out John Hancock down Lake Shore Drive, making the 13-minute journey to her mom’s excessive rise, Hicks stated she by no means imagined herself as an artist.

“Never in a million years,” she stated. “But I guess quarantine does that to people. They discover talents they never knew they had.”

“It makes me feel great,” McDonald stated. “She’s checking on me but she’s also taking good care of me. And it’s a great way to communicate.”