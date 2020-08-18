Daughter of Trump supporter that died from Covid-19 speaks out

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Kristin Urquiza, daughter of Mark Urquiza who passed away from Covid-19, shared her father’s story and criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response in a speech during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. She speaks with CNN’s John Berman. #CNN #News

