Daughter of Texas healthcare worker who died from COVID-19 hits out at Governor

The daughter of a Texas heathcare worker who died from COVID-19 states her mommy’s life might have been conserved ifGov Greg Abbott had actually released his mask-wearing required quicker.

In a stinging op-ed for The Statesman, Fiana Tulip states Abbott’s ‘bad policy and dreadful management’ are accountable for the death of her mom, breathing therapist IsabellePapadimitriou

Papadimitriou, 64, caught the unique coronavirus at a Dallas healthcare facility on July 4, in spite of having no hidden conditions.

In late April,Gov Abbott protect a person’s right to decline to use a mask by releasing an executive order which mentioned ‘no jurisdiction might enforce a civil or criminal charge for failure to use a face covering’,.

However, he suddenly reversed course on July 2 as coronavirus cases skyrocketed throughout the state. In a brand-new executive order,Gov Abbott advised Texans in nearly all counties to use masks in public areas.

In her op-ed in The Statesman on Tuesday, Tulip assaulted Abbott for his about-face, stating his turnaround was too little too late.

Fiana Tulip (right is envisioned with her mommy, Isabelle Papadimitriou, who died from COVID-19 previously this month. Tulip blamesGov Greg Abbott’s ‘bad policies’ for her mom’s death

Gov Greg Abbott at first mentioned that jurisdictions might not enforce charges on individuals who declined to use masks. He did a backflip previously this month as cases skyrocketed throughout the state

‘My mom most likely contracted the infection at the healthcare facility where she worked throughout the duration when your Executive OrderNo GA-18 prohibited city governments from executing their own precaution, such as mandating the using of masks, to secure the general public and healthcare employees from the spread of COVID-19,’ she composed.

‘As healthcare facility beds filled throughout the state, you lastly released a statewide mask order on July 2, far too late to assist my mom. There will be even more deaths of Texans than there required to be.

‘Your inactiveness and active rejection of the destruction from COVID-19 has actually made it clear that individuals passing away, and the households they’re leaving, are simply numbers to you,’ Tulip blasted.

The troubled daughter welcomedGov Abbott to her mom’s funeral service – set to be kept in Texas today – so he might see firsthand the effect of his policies.

‘ I welcome you to her burial to witness our household grieving this amazing lady who provided her life to conserve others. You will see that we are not able to even hug each other in our sorrow due to the fact that my bro evaluated favorable for COVID-19 the day my mom died,’ she composed.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday night, Tulip mentioned that she had actually not gotten a reply fromGov Abbott’s workplace regarding whether he would attend her mom’s funeral service

Texas is presently having a hard time to include skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported an extra 9,879 cases, taking the overall number of infections above 367,000

More than 4,550 Texas citizens have died from the illness.

The Gov’s media group stopped working to respond to the news network onThursday

During her interview, Tulip once again struck out atGov Abbott and other authorities, specifying: ‘I looked at the manner in which Texas’ leaders were dealing with the infection and it simply appeared negligent and careles.

‘ I could not comprehend why they opened so early and as cases continued to surge, they continued to open.’

Tulip formerly applauded her mommy as ‘enjoyable and courageous’ in an interview with NBC

She detailed the days that led up to her illness, and stated her mom began to feel ill on June27

Two days later on, Papadimitriou got her favorable test results for the infection. Less than a week later on, she was dead.

Tulip established a GoFundMe account to lay her mom to rest. Her memorial will occur at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church inDallas