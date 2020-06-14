Daughter of singer Hank Williams Jr. dead in Tennessee auto crash: reports

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR GRANGER SMITH REFLECTS ON LIFE TWELVE MONTHS AFTER LOSING SON IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT

The vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed to the northbound lanes and stumbled on a stop on the shoulder of the street, the report said.

Williams-Dunning’s husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, was injured in the crash and airlifted to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver’s brother, Sam Williams, announced the crash in a Facebook post.

“My sister and brother in law have been in a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” Williams wrote.

Their father, Hank Williams Jr., 71, is famous for the song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which that he rewrote as a theme song for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.

He could be the son of Hank Williams, one of country music’s most iconic figures, who died in 1953 at age 29 after writing a long string of hit songs.