Daughter of missing Prairie Village woman aching for answers as disappearance surpasses a year | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan.– Her mom has actually been gone more than a year without a trace. Now, Angela Green’s daughter needs to know where her mom is, and she hopes somebody will assist break the case.

While Green hasn’t been seen given that June of 2019, she was reported missing in February of 2020 by her daughter, Ellie Green.

Police browsed for ideas throughout Johnson County, however there’s no indication of Angela, and no arrests in this case. It’s a story that has actually left many individuals baffled, and asking concerns.

Angela Green and Ellie Green (Photos courtesy Ellie Green)

FOX4 spoke to Green, and likewise asked her hubby if he understands where she is.

Ellie Green states her mom devoted her life to ensuring she had whatever she required.

“I absolutely love her,” Ellie stated. “She is incredible, and she would give without receiving anything back. She poured her soul into raising me and taking care of me growing up, so I was her world.”

The 19-year- old states her mom pressed her to quality. Green finished valedictorian of Shawnee Mission East High School in2018

.

Ellie states it was tough for her mom when she relocated to Lawrence to go to KU. Green is pursuing classes in financing and law and is entering into her junior year.

“She struggled with me being dependent on her, but at the same she wanted me to be independent and get out there and spread my wings,” Green stated. “So it was definitely hard for her as a mother to let go. I don’t know if she ever did.”

Angela Green and Ellie Green (Photos courtesy Ellie Green)

Ellie states June 20 th of 2019 was the last day she saw her mama. She was studying abroad and simply returned from her journey.

She states her mom was distressed to get her back house and desired her to remain for the summer season.

Green states when she got house she and her mom entered a little battle like lots of teens and mommies do.

She delegated stick with her sweetheart’s household, however got worried when she didn’t speak with her mom for 3 days. Green states when she connected to her dad he informed her she was gone. She states when she returned house, things weren’t the very same.

“I felt it three days after I left the house when I went back for the first time and my Dad said Mom is gone, the door is open, you’re welcome to stay here,” Green stated. “I had an eerie feeling about the house.”

She states she wants she didn’t leave things with her mom the method they did.

“Of course I wished I had hugged her, said I love you, said something to her,” Green stated.

Angela Green and Ellie Green (Photos courtesy Ellie Green)

She states her daddy, Geoff Green, informed her very first that her mom remained in a health center handling a psychological health crisis.

On July 16 th, she states he called her and informed her that Angela passed away of a stroke in the health center. She states her dad informed her she ‘d passed away in her space over night. Ellie states he asked her to not inform Angela’s household about her mom’s death.

“It wasn’t a secret I wanted to keep,” Green stated.

Green states she believed her dad would inform Angela’s household when he felt all set, however that day never ever came.

She states time passed and she felt upset, upset, and felt they was worthy of to understand.

In February, she called her auntie, who lives out out of state and informed her about her mom’s death. Her auntie asked her to discover evidence her mom passed away.

“I drove to Topeka the next day and asked them for a death certificate, and they found her through my dad’s marriage license and couldn’t find any record in the state of Kansas,” Green stated.

Neighbors asked for a health check be done to attempt and discover Angela, and Ellie submitted a missing individuals report with Prairie Village PoliceDepartment

.

Angela Green and Ellie Green (Photos courtesy Ellie Green)

On March 11, Prairie Village authorities served 2 warrants looking for details that might lead them toGreen

.

One was at a residential or commercial property in Olathe where Green states her dad shops classic cars he deals with, and they likewise browsed the household’s house on Tomahawk Dr.

“She never left. She never left,” Green stated. “Honestly, even to go to the grocery store she would have someone like me or my Dad with her. She didn’t go out on her own ever.”

Ellie states her mom’s handbag, phone and passport were all in the house. She states authorities informed her there is no record of a death certificate nationwide, and Angela has actually not pulled cash out of her savings account.

According to her daughter, Green did not utilize a debit or charge card. She states her mom would not go shopping on her own or endeavor out much.

Green states as soon as authorities began checking out where her mom may be, her dad was all of a sudden stating she lived once again.

“He said that she was out partying with friends, and would be back later that night,” Green stated. “My mom never drank, never smoked. Never went to a party.”

FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt went to Geoff Green’s house to get his side of the story, and to ask if he understood where Angela is today.

Angela Green and Ellie Green (Photos courtesy Ellie Green)

He unlocked and stated he did not understand where Angela was and he had no remark. Ellie states her dad has actually worked with a legal representative, however Green did not refer FOX4 to speak to one.

Ellie is hoping somebody can assist authorities with the details they require to discover her mom– whatever that might indicate.

“If she’s not here anymore she deserved so much more time in the world. If she’s not there I love her and I hope she’s safe,” Green stated.

FOX4 likewise connected to Prairie Village Police Department for an upgrade on the case, however did not hear back.