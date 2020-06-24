Daughter of man killed by police 42 years ago: ‘I was Gianna Floyd’

By
Jackson Delong
-

LoLisa Miller’s father Arthur Miller was choked to death by the NYPD officers 42 years ago. She describes having panics attacks and crying alone in her room. The death of George Floyd has brought her back to your day her father was killed and she offers advice for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna.

Source: CNN

Source link

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR