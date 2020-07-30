Daughter of Charlotte radio show host killed in Mooresville wreck | Local News

Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers. We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else. We will keep you updated as much as possible. Thank you for your constant support. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know.