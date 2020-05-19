Date of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs’ next meeting to be set after softening of coronavirus crisis – Panorama

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov hung on Monday an online meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), St éphane Visconti (France) as well as Andrew Schofer (UNITED STATES) as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson- in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend records pointing out the nation’s Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the existing scenario of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute negotiation procedure as well as the actions to be taken throughout the forthcoming months, in the blog post- pandemic duration.

It was concurred to deal with figuring out the moment as well as date of the next meeting of the international priests of Azerbaijan as well as Armenia with the arbitration of the Minsk Group carbon monoxide- chairs after the softening of the episode.