Date for court hearing on former president’s defamation appeal against PM announced – Panorama

The preliminary court hearing in appeal introduced by Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan against PM Nikol Pashinyan has been set for June 23 at 14.00, Panorama.am discovered from DataLex, a web based database offering info relating to court circumstances in Armenia.

In the authorized declare revealed on DataLex judicial info system, the ex-president calls for ‘protection of his dignity and honor from public slander.’

The lawsuit been assigned to evaluate Tigran Grigoryan of Yerevan court of basic jurisdiction.

Kocharyan’s lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan earlier clarified that in the course of the current marketing campaign of the Constitutional referendum Pashinyan had voiced variety of statements in regards to the former president ‘that had no touch with reality’.